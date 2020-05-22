News
Newspaper: Armenia Constitutional Court president to be “overthrown” in 1st round
Newspaper: Armenia Constitutional Court president to be “overthrown” in 1st round
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: One of the ways to resolve the crisis of the Constitutional Court [(CC)] was presented on the air of RFE/RL yesterday by the chairman of the RA [parliament standing committee on] foreign relations, Ruben Rubinyan. And if it is implemented, it turns out that the authorities are abandoning their original plan.

As it is known, in case of the adoption of the referendum on the constitutional amendments that was to be held on April 5, 7 (…) out of 9 members of the Constitutional Court had to resign from office.

However, if the new option is implemented, not all judges will be sent home, so to speak. "Judges of the Constitutional Court who have held office for more than 12 years will cease to hold office," Rubinyan had said.

In other words, it is clear from the option expressed by Rubinyan that [current CC president] Hrayr Tovmasyan will continue to be a CC member, and only two will bid farewell to that office.

However, it should be noted that Hrayr Tovmasyan will only cease to be the President of the Constitutional Court, as he was elected not for six years, but until retiring, but will remain an ordinary judge.
This text available in   Հայերեն
