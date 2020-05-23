Minsk-Yerevan-Minsk, Moscow-Yerevan flights scheduled for May 25

YEREVAN. – The Minsk-Yerevan-Minsk and Moscow-Yerevan flights are expected on May 25. This was reported by the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia.
"The Minsk-Yerevan-Minsk flight will be conducted by Belavia company (arriving in Yerevan at 02:45, departing from Yerevan at 03:35) on May 25 of this year.
The Moscow-Yerevan flight by Red Wings airline (arriving at 21:10) will be conducted on May 25 of this year.
According to the Commandant's instructions, the Tourism Committee of the RA [Republic of Armenia] Ministry of Economy will accompany the arriving passengers to the places of self-isolation; that is, to the addresses given in advance by the passengers," the statement said, in particular.