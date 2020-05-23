Spain to open its borders to tourists from July

Spain will open its borders to foreign tourists from July, said PM Pedro Sanchez.

He promised that the government guarantees the safety of tourists and local visitors, The Guardian reported.

Sanchez also said that a minimum basic income of € 3 billion will come into force in the coming weeks to help families most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As you know, Spain receives more than 80 million visitors a year. I am announcing that from July, Spain will reopen for foreign tourism in conditions of safety. Foreign tourists can also start planning their holidays in our country. Spain needs tourism, and tourism needs safety in both origin and destination. We will guarantee that tourists will not run any risks, nor will they bring any risk to our country," he said.

The PM was speaking after a “car demo” organized by the far-right Vox party brought thousands of people out.