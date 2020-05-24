Karabakh FM meets with newly elected head of parliament

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Masis Mayilyan shared the following on his Facebook page:

“On May 23, I had a meeting with Artur Tovmasyan.

First, I congratulated him on being elected Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) and welcomed his initiative to meet and discuss issues related to the country’s domestic and foreign policies. Both of us attached importance to the ensuring of an atmosphere of solidarity and tolerance in the country.

I expressed confidence that there would be meetings with extra-parliamentary forces as well.

During the meeting, Tovmasyan particularly said the following: “You have quite a lot of experience in the foreign policy sector, and there aren’t many professionals like you in Artsakh. If you continue to serve as foreign minister, our cooperation will be at a high level. We need to respect the will of the people and represent Artsakh abroad. In the long run, the goal is to see a unified homeland, and to achieve this goal, there are several hardships that we need to overcome through combined efforts. I am unequivocally certain that the Artsakh issue can be solved in an atmosphere of mutual confidence. On behalf of the National Assembly, I assure you that the National Assembly will always support the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”