Armenian MP to authorities: Use of force in Kapan will weigh on your conscience

Citizens tense in Armenia's Kapan, waiting to see how situation will be solved (LIVE)

5.2-Richter earthquake hits southwestern Iran

Armenia ranks 6th with number of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases per million people

Analyst calls on Armenian police to not use force in Kapan

Mass media: Turkish soldiers seize part of Greek territories

Magnitude 3.9 earthquake hits area near Russia-Georgia border

Shootings take place in Moscow, 3 apprehended

Armenian MP: Police troops being transported to Kapan

Armenia health minister: 230 patients in critical condition, 52 in extremely critical condition

Kajaran mayor exits police building, says all detainees exposed to violence

Armenia PM: Companies failing to follow safety rules will be closed down

Armenia PM: There won't be compromise with criminals and corruption

Mayor of Armenia's Kajaran addresses citizens

Armenia PM: Industrial enterprises, banks main reason for rise in number of COVID-19 cases

Armenian human rights activist: Defective practice of beating being revived in Armenia

Armenia Syunik Province governor in Kapan, trying to calm protesters down

52 Armenia citizens return to country from US

Citizens of Armenia's Kapan demand meeting with Syunik Province governor

Union of Communities of Armenia issues statement on events in Kapan and Kajaran

Armenian actress dies at 61

Armenia Ombudsman responds to events in Kapan

Head of Armenia's Kajaran town issues statement

Resident of Armenia's Kajaran on apprehension of fellow citizens

Armenia Gegharkunik Province reports total of 369 coronavirus cases

Tense situation in Armenia's Kapan (PHOTOS)

Armenia Police summon person who made offensive remark about Tatevik Revazian

Official investigation launched into violence against citizen at police station in Armenia's Kapan

Resident of Armenia's Kajaran taken to police station by mistake, exposed to violence (PHOTOS)

Armenian minister visits asphalt plant in Armenia's Aramus

Armenian political party leader: Armenia needs to have domestic air carrier

Armenia PM posts photo of him picking cherries for daughters

Russia reports 8,599 coronavirus cases in one day

30-year-old India citizen jumps off 4th floor of building in Yerevan

Armenia PM sends congratulatory messages on occasion of Eid Al-Fitr

Karabakh FM meets with newly elected head of parliament

Yerevan medical center: Youngest patient tests negative for COVID-19 twice

Armenia PM: Soldiers of military unit in Armavir Province now have high-quality drinking water

1 female and 3 male patients with COVID-19 die in Armenia

Armenia reports 359 new coronavirus cases

Arayik Haroutyunyan takes first decision as Karabakh President

Armenia PM: Wearing face masks in public spaces is highly desirable

Georgian FM: Yerevan regrets that incorrectly interpreted health minister's statement upset Georgian colleagues

Scientists create perfect bionic eye

Spain to open its borders to tourists from July

Armenian ex-ambassador says a few days ago plane with contraband cigarettes left from Armenia to Abkhazia

Ukrainian MP found dead

Arto Tchakmaktchian's sculpture to be placed in Yerevan

UK PM aide accused of quarantine violation: He travels 400 km to visit his parents

Armenian president receives My Step faction head and deputy

Artsakh MFA: Activities to protect Artsakh interests in Germany are legal and will be permanent

Austria, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden present their EU economic support plan

Meeting held led by Armenian PM on COVID-19 pandemic

Vitaly Balasanyan and Justice Party of Artsakh MPs meet parliament's speaker

VETO: Manifestations of hatred atmosphere generated by authorities crossed most unacceptable boundaries

Amazon opens shelter for homeless at Seattle headquarters

Turkish and US presidents hold phone talks, discuss Syria and Libya issues

Parliament's ex-deputy speaker comments on new appointment of Armenian judge

Arsen Artsruni who faced life sentence to move to open correctional facility

Michigan resident accused of bomb threat to kill Trump and Pence

2 servicemen get into accident in Armenia's Armavir province

Armenian second president's attorneys take back appeals

11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia’s Gegharkunik

104 citizens returning to Armenia from Russia’s Krasnodar

Armenia investigation service clarification on parliament incident: One blow cannot be considered "beating"

Artsakh parliament speaker holds meetings with political forces participating in elections

Spain to mourn pandemic victims for 10 days

Media: White House spokeswoman accidentally reveals Trump's private bank account number

Premier: Solution to problems in Armenia agriculture is change of mindset

Minsk-Yerevan-Minsk, Moscow-Yerevan flights scheduled for May 25

Man, 96, beats COVID-19, is discharged from Yerevan hospital

Gamkrelidze says Armenian health minister's doubts over Georgian COVID-19 statistics are 'non-diplomatic'

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 180 times in passing week

Armenia ex-official’s lawyers file crime report

Armenia premier promises that factories’ procurement price of grapes would be normal

Armenia Higher Qualification Committee ex-head: Again about clash of values

No criminal case to be launched on Armenia legislature incident

Attorney says Armenia PM Pashinyan is accountable for attack on his house

PM: Revolution is taking place in Armenia agriculture

2 dead, 2 hospitalized after major road accident in Artsakh

Armenia attorney: If it weren't for police, I would probably be behind bars now

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan attempted sabotage penetration

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's lawyers' appeal is assigned to judge

Armenia FM has telephone conversation with Argentina colleague

Latest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were women aged 54 and 86, man aged 74

Number of people infected with COVID-19 exceeds 6,000 in Armenia, 3 new deaths reported

US blacklists dozens of China companies, organizations

Higher education in Artsakh to be free of charge from September 1

Armenia’s Pashinyan visiting Ararat Province (VIDEO)

Armenia National Security Service ex-chief: Current authorities are unable to govern the country

Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Sargsyan, Catholicos not invited to Karabakh President's inauguration

Newspaper: What developments are there on criminal case on attacking Armenia premier?

Newspaper: Armenia Constitutional Court balance to change?

Newspaper: Armenia PM to come to parliament

Health minister sets procedure for outpatient treatment of Armenia’s COVID-19 patients

Zuckerberg believes 50% of Facebook employees will work remotely by 2030

Health minister compares statistics on deaths from COVID-19 in Armenia with 7 European countries and USA

IBM fires several thousand employees amid pandemic

Armenian human rights activist responds to attack on advocate's family