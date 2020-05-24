Shootings take place in Moscow, 3 apprehended

Three people were apprehended after a shooting that took place in a parking lot on Kashirsky highway in Moscow, reports TASS, citing its source within the law-enforcement authorities.
“Three people are currently apprehended. The circumstances of the incident are being ascertained,” the news agency’s correspondent reported.
Earlier, it was reported that one person had been apprehended and interviewed.
The video shows a rifle in the hands of one of the participants of the clash.
On Saturday evening, anonymous people shot at each other in the premises of a parking lot at Yasni Railway. They sat in a couple of cars and fled the scene, and now all of them are wanted.