News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
USD
482.24
EUR
525.21
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
525.21
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Shootings take place in Moscow, 3 apprehended
Shootings take place in Moscow, 3 apprehended
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents


Three people were apprehended after a shooting that took place in a parking lot on Kashirsky highway in Moscow, reports TASS, citing its source within the law-enforcement authorities.

“Three people are currently apprehended. The circumstances of the incident are being ascertained,” the news agency’s correspondent reported.

Earlier, it was reported that one person had been apprehended and interviewed.

The video shows a rifle in the hands of one of the participants of the clash.

On Saturday evening, anonymous people shot at each other in the premises of a parking lot at Yasni Railway. They sat in a couple of cars and fled the scene, and now all of them are wanted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian MP reports attack against advocate's family
The government’s 2019 Program stated that actions...
 Judge in Singapore sentences man to death via Zoom video-call
A judge in Singapore has sentenced a man to...
 Young woman stabs her ex-husband in Yerevan
The woman was released on bail...
 Gunshots heard during dispute in Yerevan
A group of investigators conducting inquest is...
 2 people hospitalized after shooting, stabbing in Yerevan
Near a supermarket on Sunday…
 One killed, two wounded in shooting at US motel
A SWAT team has been called to the scene…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos