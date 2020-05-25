News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
USD
483
EUR
526.57
RUB
6.76
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483
EUR
526.57
RUB
6.76
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Ex-PM on number of coronavirus cases in Armenia
Ex-PM on number of coronavirus cases in Armenia
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Society

Ex-Prime Minister of Armenia Hrant Bagratyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Today Armenia reported 452 coronavirus cases, setting a record and reporting as many cases as Georgia has reported over the past three-and-a-half months.

It is worth mentioning that Armenia has surpassed Moldova with the absolute number of cases. Armenia is the ‘leader’ in the region and among the post-Soviet republics per 100,000 residents, and the only exception is Belarus.

Belarus and Sweden didn’t declare lockdowns. This is a horrible result. The government is complaining about the situation, but it’s too late. Armenia established a state of emergency and even has a Commandant for the state of emergency, but as we can see, the situation hasn’t changed. If things continue at this rate, Armenia will even surpass Belarus in a few days.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 2nd President's and other ex-officials' trial to be postponed
Taking into consideration the fact that Seyran Ohanyan...
 Austria Chancellor comments on incident with president breaking COVID-19 curfew
According to him, all people in their country feel the same way and they all rejoice when the rules can be relaxed...
 Russia president's spokesperson Peskov discharged from hospital after contracting COVID-19
Peskov was hospitalized in the first half of May...
 Iran records 34 COVID-19 deaths per day
Iran has recorded 2,023 COVID-19 new cases in a day...
 Armenia Gegharkunik Province confirms 37 new coronavirus cases
In the past, another person had also tested...
 Armenia Commandant suspends operation of 46 public food outlets for 24 hours
The public food outlets had violated the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos