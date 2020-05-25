Ex-PM on number of coronavirus cases in Armenia

Ex-Prime Minister of Armenia Hrant Bagratyan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“Today Armenia reported 452 coronavirus cases, setting a record and reporting as many cases as Georgia has reported over the past three-and-a-half months.
It is worth mentioning that Armenia has surpassed Moldova with the absolute number of cases. Armenia is the ‘leader’ in the region and among the post-Soviet republics per 100,000 residents, and the only exception is Belarus.
Belarus and Sweden didn’t declare lockdowns. This is a horrible result. The government is complaining about the situation, but it’s too late. Armenia established a state of emergency and even has a Commandant for the state of emergency, but as we can see, the situation hasn’t changed. If things continue at this rate, Armenia will even surpass Belarus in a few days.”