Armenia humanitarian mission demines 2 mine fields with area of about 51,000 square meters in Aleppo
Armenia humanitarian mission demines 2 mine fields with area of about 51,000 square meters in Aleppo
Region:Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Politics, Society

The handover of the areas demined by Armenia’s humanitarian mission to the authorities of Syria’s Aleppo Governorate took place Monday in Aleppo.

The demining certificates handed to the Aleppo authorities confirmed that two minefields with an area of about 51,000 square meters had been cleared of landmines.

The maps of these demined areas were also handed over to the Aleppo authorities, and the handover certificates were signed.

The event brought together Aleppo Deputy Governor Ahmed Yassin, Consul General of Armenia Armen Sargsyan, the leadership of the Russian center in Aleppo for reconciling the warring parties, Arkadi Tonoyan representing the aforesaid humanitarian mission, representatives of the Aleppo government, spiritual leaders of the Armenian Church diocese, and some other officials.

Thus, during its entire operation, the Armenian group carrying out a humanitarian mission in Syria has handed over 142,000 square meters of demined areas for the use of the Aleppo authorities.
This text available in   Հայերեն
