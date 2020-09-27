Armenia MOD: All this was meticulously planned by Azerbaijan

Armenia’s military-political leadership has full control of the situation, is managing the armed forces fully and completely, and it will use all the types of arms that are found appropriate for use during the military situation. This is what representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan told reporters today.

According to him, Azerbaijan had pre-planned these military operations. “Besides the operations, official Azerbaijani media outlets released statements as if the Armenian side had made a provocation and Azerbaijan was responding to that provocation, but Armenia’s specialists presented facts about the air communication between Turkey and Azerbaijan, and minutes after the operations that were launched this morning, Turkish and Azerbaijani media worked intensively from the area of the main military operations.

After that, Azerbaijan issued an official statement stating that it is making the transition to a counterattack operation after the Armenian side’s operations. All this goes to show that Azerbaijan had planned this meticulously since it’s impossible to plan a counterattack operation in an hour. Our colleagues abroad and working for international organizations will gather the facts and show how Azerbaijan started all this,” he said.