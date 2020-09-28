News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 29
USD
485.66
EUR
565.55
RUB
6.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.66
EUR
565.55
RUB
6.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia defense minister is in Artsakh (PHOTOS)
Armenia defense minister is in Artsakh (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan and Armenia’s Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan on Monday visited the Army Combat Management Center to get acquainted with the current and possible further developments of the ongoing hostilities along the line of contact between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani opposing armed forces.

Jalal Harutyunyan, Artsakh Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander, presented the operative and tactical situation, referred to all the processes carried out by the Defense Army units to resist the Azerbaijani aggression.

The commander of the army assured that the situation is fully under the control of the Artsakh armed forces, and good opportunities have been created for further development of the achieved successes.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan fired on military unit in Armenia’s Vardenis
And used air power in the direction of the positions…
 Armenia MOD representative: Minutes ago we hit UAV again
Minutes ago we hit a UAV again. Military expert Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on his Facebook page.
 MFA: This lie aims to prepare ground for aggression against Armenia
The Ministry issued a statement denying the Azerbaijan defense ministry’s allegation that…
 Karabakh army destroys Azerbaijani outposts, armored vehicles
The spokesperson of Armenia’s defense ministry posted footage…
 Armenia parliament majority leader: Signing of military-political alliance with Artsakh being discussed
We are discussing our potential adequate response to the developments…
 Armenia MOD representative: Adversary started strong artillery preparation
It is preparing for another attack…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos