Armenia defense minister is in Artsakh (PHOTOS)

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan and Armenia’s Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan on Monday visited the Army Combat Management Center to get acquainted with the current and possible further developments of the ongoing hostilities along the line of contact between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani opposing armed forces.
Jalal Harutyunyan, Artsakh Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander, presented the operative and tactical situation, referred to all the processes carried out by the Defense Army units to resist the Azerbaijani aggression.
The commander of the army assured that the situation is fully under the control of the Artsakh armed forces, and good opportunities have been created for further development of the achieved successes.