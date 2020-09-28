Armenia defense minister is in Artsakh (PHOTOS)

MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan fired on military unit in Armenia’s Vardenis

Armenia MOD representative: Minutes ago we hit UAV again

MFA: This lie aims to prepare ground for aggression against Armenia

Karabakh army destroys Azerbaijani outposts, armored vehicles

Armenia parliament majority leader: Signing of military-political alliance with Artsakh being discussed

Armenia MOD representative: Adversary started strong artillery preparation

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Group of adversary attacking armored vehicles hit in southern direction of Karabakh

Artsakh MOD publishes photos of Azerbaijan air force losses (PHOTOS)

Two mortars of Azerbaijan army fall on Iran by mistake

Humanitarian aid trucks barred from crossing Georgia-Armenia border are allowed to cross

CSTO Secretary-General concerned about resumption of armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh

France-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group to hold session and issue statement

Switzerland ready to host highest-level meetings between Armenia and Azerbaijan

FM: Artsakh MFA statement on Azerbaijan crimes against civilians is disseminated in OSCE

Georgia not letting Javakhk-Armenians send humanitarian aid to Armenia

Armenia PM holds phone conversation with UN Secretary-General

Erdogan, Johnson discuss Nagorno-Karabakh situation

Armenia Security Council holds extraordinary meeting, chaired by PM Nikol Pashinyan

Karabakh FM: OSCE Minsk Group remains the only acceptable format

Germany calling on Baku and Yerevan to cease fire and start negotiations

Karabakh FM: We're not afraid of Azerbaijan's mercenaries

Armenia PM calls on Angela Merkel to make every effort to curb Turkey's aggressive and destructive stance

Armenia Ombudsman calls on parents and children to be extremely cautious when using social media networks

Karabakh President Spokesperson: Soldiers shoot down Azerbaijan's combat plane in Martuni

Artsakh Diocese leader: Armenian boys of generation of independence surpassed our generation

Pregnant woman wounded by gunshot in Karabakh gives birth to boy, names him Monte

Karabakh President: Dialogue is impossible with lying authorities like those of Azerbaijan

Karabakh President to freedom fighters: We need to bring Azerbaijan down to its knees in few days, we will succeed

Azerbaijani UAV shot down in Armenian village of Spitakashen (PHOTO)

Armenia government restricts exit of persons record-registered in reserve force from country

Armenia Union of Veterans issues statement, waiting for MOD's instruction to leave for Artsakh

Armenia Ambassador to Russia: No need for humanitarian corridors from Nagorno-Karabakh

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh

Source: UN Security Council to hold closed consultations over Nagorno-Karabakh

46 servicemen of Karabakh Defense Army posthumously awarded Medal for Combat Service by President

Parliament speaker: Recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh will serve as 'straightjacket' for Azerbaijan

Karabakh parliament speaker: Defense Army ready to move military operations into Azerbaijan's territory

UN Secretary-General calls for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh during talks with Ilham Aliyev

Armenia MOD representative: Azerbaijan launches offensive in Arax Valley sector and Mataghis-Talish sectors

Missiles fired by Azerbaijan land in territory of Iran

Karabakh Defense Army deputy commander: Azerbaijan loses 36 UAVs, 47 armored vehicles, over 400 personnel

Russian MP urges foreign players to gear efforts towards settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

PACE urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to the negotiating table

Brazil calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to cease fire in Nagorno-Karabakh

Karabakh Ombudsman visits civilians wounded as a result of Azerbaijani aggression

Armenia Ombudsman sends special report to United Nations Human Rights Council

Armenia MFA issues statement on Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh

France says it is doing everything possible to restore Armenia-Azerbaijan dialogue

Armenian MP: Government sets up mechanism to coordinate urgent issues

Armenia MOD representative: Azerbaijani news about death of high-ranking Armenian soldier inaccurate

Armenia Ambassador condemns belligerent statements by Georgia parliament's Azerbaijani MPs

Russian State Duma calls for immediate ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia MOD Spokesperson: Large-scale armored attack of Azerbaijan in southern direction stopped

Armenia parliament majority MP: Aliyevs' clan doesn't even have citizens' support

Bright Armenia opposition party MP: Peace needs to be imposed on Azerbaijan

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijanis were pushed back to their starting positions in southern direction of Artsakh

Japan calls on parties to Karabakh conflict to cease hostilities

Armenia Health Ministry: Wounded persons being evacuated from Karabakh via 2 sanitary aviation helicopters

Matviyenko: Situation may lead to large-scale military clash between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Karabakh Defense Army: Serviceman Harut Gevorgyan wounded, not killed

Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan launched tank attack

Armenia submits new evidence on Azerbaijani forces targeting civilians to ECHR

Ambassador to Russia: Armenia working on matter of humanitarian corridors for Karabakh residents

Armenian journalists targeted by Azerbaijani UAV in Karabakh's Martuni

Armenian MP: Armenia considering recognition of Karabakh and partnership agreement

Armenian opposition party MP to national minorities of Azerbaijan: This isn't your war

Minsk: We not only call on but also sincerely ask Azerbaijan, Armenia to stop fighting, renounce use of weapons

Statement by Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Secretary-General on escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

Armenia defense minister is in Artsakh (PHOTOS)

Azerbaijan "kamikaze" drone appears over Artsakh town

Medvedev: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can't be resolved by force

Full text of Armenian parliament's statement addressed to international community

EU is aware of reports of Turkey transferring Syria militants to Karabakh conflict zone

Artsakh Defense Army reports another 28 servicemen killed

Armenia MOD representative: Density of artillery use, shooting is unprecedented

Statement: Azerbaijan, in gross violation of international humanitarian law, specifically targets civilian population

Artsakh President spokesman: Enemy has no success on frontline

Armenia MPs pay tribute to those who fell in Artsakh for homeland

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Latest hitting of Azerbaijan military equipment

Armenia National Assembly strongly condemns Azerbaijan military aggression against Artsakh

Armenia parliament convenes special session

Ukraine legislature speaker calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to sit at negotiating table

Iran reiterates its call for immediate end to hostilities in Karabakh conflict zone

Armenia envoy to Russia: Turkey transferred about 4,000 militants to Azerbaijan from Syria

Armenia ambassador: If necessary, Yerevan is ready to apply to Moscow for new supplies of Russian weapons

China hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan can resolve differences through talks

Russia calls on foreign, domestic players to show restraint over situation in Karabakh

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Adversary, terrified of heavy losses, used TOS heavy artillery

Armenia MOD representative: We have about 200 wounded at the moment

In which case will Armenian side use Iskander ballistic missiles, SU 30SM fighter planes?

Armenia MOD: We have no request from Azerbaijan to retrieve their bodies

Mother Armenia monument in Yerevan is illuminated with Artsakh flag

Artsakh Defense Army. Azerbaijan's use of TOS artillery systems has been ineffective

Cyprus condemns Azerbaijan violation of Karabakh ceasefire

MOD spokesperson: Several dozen adversary bodies are on Armenian side

Karabakh President: During night Defense Army carried out several brilliant military operations

Armenia MOD: Early in morning Azerbaijan resumed offensive operations

Azerbaijan uses Smerch rocket in direction of Artsakh