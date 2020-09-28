France says it is doing everything possible to restore Armenia-Azerbaijan dialogue

The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France has issued a statement stating that it considers the end of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan a priority issue.
President of France Emmanuel Macron has held phone talks with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during which he has emphasized that it is necessary to immediately cease fire and return to the negotiating table.
The statement states that France, as one of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, along with its partners (Russia and the US), is in constant contact with the sides and is doing everything possible to restore the dialogue between the sides and the political process.