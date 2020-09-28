Germany calling on Baku and Yerevan to cease fire and start negotiations

The federal government of Germany has referred to the clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh as ‘a dangerous situation’. This is what spokesperson of the Ministerial Cabinet of Germany Steffen Seibert said, reports Deutsche Welle.
According to him, Berlin calls on establishing a ceasefire regime and starting negotiations immediately. The representative of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that Germany maintains contacts with both sides through the German embassies in Yerevan and Baku.