Humanitarian aid trucks barred from crossing Georgia-Armenia border are allowed to cross
Humanitarian aid trucks barred from crossing Georgia-Armenia border are allowed to cross
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Georgia
Theme: Politics, Society

There was a commotion on the Georgian-Armenian border. Georgian law enforcement had banned the sending to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) of humanitarian aid collected by the initiative of the youth of primarily-Armenian-populated Samtskhe-Javakheti region of Georgia. According to JNEWS, about 3,000-5,000 people gathered on the road leading to the Georgian-Armenian border checkpoint.

As JNEWS was informed, the trucks loaded with humanitarian food were allowed to cross the border.

At the moment, two trucks loaded with food are already moving towards the border—the Ninotsminda-Bavra customs checkpoint. As a result of several hours of negotiations with the Georgian law enforcement agencies, the trucks loaded with food will cross the Georgian-Armenian border without any problems, whereas the youth must apply to the relevant departments for a permit for the crossing of the trucks loaded with tires.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
