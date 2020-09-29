Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan “reports” that Martuni military unit is neutralized is disinformation

YEREVAN. – The information spread by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, the Martuni military unit of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) was completely neutralized due to the strikes of the Azerbaijani army is absolutely disinformation and does not correspond to reality. The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh informs about this.
All units of the Artsakh Defense Army continue to be in operation, and, with their clear actions, they inflicting devastating blows on the attacking adversary, Artsakh MOD added.