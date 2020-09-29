News
Ambassador to Armenia: Russia seeks to prevent destabilizing external influences on Karabakh conflict
Ambassador to Armenia: Russia seeks to prevent destabilizing external influences on Karabakh conflict
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Russia is doing everything in its power to bring the parties back to the negotiating table. Russia's Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin stated this in a conversation with journalists.

"All official comments have been made. Our position is clear: the hostilities must end, and the parties must return to the negotiating table. There is no alternative to a peaceful settlement. Traditionally, Russia's task has been to prevent escalation [of tension] and to create conditions as a mediator to find a mutually acceptable and peaceful solution. Russia is doing everything in its power to stop the escalation," he said.

The diplomat noted that Russia is actively working with all parties. "The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation had a telephone conversation, the Foreign Ministers have communicated. Contacts are also underway with the Azerbaijani and Turkish sides. Everything is being done to stop the escalation and to avoid a destabilizing external impact," Kopirkin said.
