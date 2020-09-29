News
Karabakh Ombudsman meets with ICRC Mission head
Karabakh Ombudsman meets with ICRC Mission head
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artak Beglaryan today had a meeting with Head of the Nagorno-Karabakh Mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Bertrand Lamon.

Beglaryan presented the preliminary results of the fact-finding mission to gather facts regarding the consequences of the large-scale offensive launched by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and urged the ICRC representative to work on assessing the humanitarian needs of the peaceful civilians of Artsakh as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression and provide addressable assistance.

The Ombudsman also attached importance to the prompt and adequate responses of international organizations to the current challenges for human rights and humanitarianism.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
