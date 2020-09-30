News
News
Armenia MOD representative: We carry out operations typical of 5th generation wars
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Not only the momentum and extent of this war is exceptional and unprecedented, but also its military components. In fact, we are conducting operations typical of the fifth generation wars. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on his Facebook page.

"There are salient features; the analysis—after our victory. Let me just say one thing: the artillery and OSHs are becoming more and more mixed.

#WEWILLWIN, and it will be the victory of our new level, new quality.

We need a completely different analysis in terms of the military-political significance of this victory, our weight and scales," Hovhannisyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
