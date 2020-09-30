News
Armenia PM chairs Security Council's extraordinary session
Armenia PM chairs Security Council's extraordinary session
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The Security Council of Armenia held an extraordinary session chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

As reported the Department for Information and Public Relations of the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, besides the members of the Security Council, among other attendees were President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Eduard Aghajanyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan and Minister of High Technological Industry Hakob Arshakyan.

The operative situation in the Karabakh-Azerbaijan border zone and the future actions of the Armenian Armed Forces were discussed during the session.
