Russian MFA: Russia concerned about deployment of foreign militants in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone
Russian MFA: Russia concerned about deployment of foreign militants in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Russia is concerned over the news about the deployment of militants from Syria and Libya in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone to participate in the military operations. This is stated in the comment that the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released today.

“According to the information that was received, militants of illegal armed groupings are being sent to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, particularly from Syria and Libya in order to directly participate in the military operations. We are deeply concerned over these processes which will not only lead to further escalation of tension in the conflict zone, but also pose long-term threats to the security of all countries in the region.

We call on the leaderships of interested states to take effective measures to prevent the use of foreign terrorists and mercenaries in the conflict and immediately withdraw them from the region,” the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
