Armenia MOD representative: All Azerbaijan offensive attempts have failed
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – At the moment we have the following picture: All the adversary's offensive attempts, regardless of extent, have failed. Armenian forces have driven the adversary back, causing some damage. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, told this to a briefing Thursday.

"In particular, the adversary's casualties are estimated at 350-360 servicemen, about 600 wounded, 3 helicopters, about 15 units of different types of armored vehicles (…), one Smerch [rocket] launcher, and 6 UAVs (…) were hit. Fighting continues. Artillery is used more. I just received information that the battles have started heating up," he said.

Hovhannisyan stressed that the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army is not always conducting defensive battles only.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
