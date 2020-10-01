News
Thursday
October 01
News
Thursday
October 01
Armenia 3rd President receives Russia Ambassador
Armenia 3rd President receives Russia Ambassador
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Yesterday, at the initiative of the Russian side, President of the Republican Party of Armenia, third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the large-scale hostilities launched along the entire length of the Karabakh-Azerbaijan border and the escalation.

In this regard, President Sargsyan informed the Ambassador that the Republican Party of Armenia is freezing the domestic political agenda and talked about pan-national consolidation.

Sargsyan stressed that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict doesn’t have a military solution and that the Azerbaijani leadership’s aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia — with the overt support and through the interference of Turkey’s military-political leadership — needs to be prevented by all possible means.

In his turn, Ambassador Kopirkin presented Russia’s stance and its efforts for a speedy settlement of the conflict at the national level and within the framework of the mandate of an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
