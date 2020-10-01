Armenia MFA: Turkey aspires to turn Azerbaijan's territory into training base for terrorists

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan today declared that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has drawn its colleagues’ attention to Turkey’s destructive stance several times.
The spokesperson also stated that the Ministry of Defense of Armenia yesterday reported Turkish experts’ involvement, particularly in the management of the Bayraktar UAVs and recalled that Azerbaijan benefited from Israeli experts’ services in April 2016 (the management center is located in Erzerum.
“Turkey’s actions are violating stability in the region and obstructing the peaceful community’s efforts for cessation of the hostilities. The international community has called on refraining from taking such actions, and Turkey must pay heed to this. The transfer of Syrian and Libyan terrorists to Azerbaijan has far-reaching goals and will lead to devastating consequences for the South Caucasus,” Naghdalyan said, adding that there is no doubt that over time Azerbaijan’s territory will be used as a place for deployment of terrorists and that this poses a threat to peace and security in the region and to the neighboring regions. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia is exerting all efforts to express its concern to its colleagues, and the foreign minister has held phone talks with his French and Greek counterparts.