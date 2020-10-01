MFA: Armenia, Artsakh will do everything possible to hinder Turkey-Azerbaijan attempts to destabilize region

During a briefing today, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan declared that Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) will do everything they can to hinder the attempts of Azerbaijan and Turkey to destabilize the region.
Naghdalyan stated that Azerbaijan set the backdrop for large-scale aggression as it did back in April 2016 — it slammed the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and questioned the effectiveness of the Minsk Group, and now the sole purpose of all this is to strengthen Turkey’s role in the South Caucasus.
“It is necessary to state that Azerbaijan is turning into a Turkish proxy state. Armenia and Artsakh will do everything they can to hinder the attempts of Azerbaijan and Turkey to destabilize the region,” Naghdalyan concluded.