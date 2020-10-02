Armenia MOD representative: Azerbaijan is using cluster munitions (PHOTOS)

Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, on Friday posted some photos and made a respective post on his Facebook page.
"They [the Azerbaijani army] use cluster [munitions], and this is a trace of the components of the cluster," he wrote.
It should be noted that cluster munitions are prohibited under international humanitarian law, especially in terms of their use against civilians and residential areas.
During a press conference in Stepanakert Thursday, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) ombudsman Artak Beglaryan presented the facts of Azerbaijan’s use of weapons and methodology prohibited under international humanitarian law. In particular, he said that cluster munitions were found during their fact-finding missions.
Կասետային են օգտագործում, սա էլ կասետների բաղադրիդների հետքերը։Опубликовано Արծրուն Հովհաննիսյան Пятница, 2 октября 2020 г.