Abkhazia parliament concerned over sharp escalation of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Abkhazia is ready to provide Sokhumi as a neutral platform for peaceful negotiations of the interested parties, writes Apsnepress, citing the statement of the deputies of Abkhazia.
“The Parliament of the Republic of Abkhazia (National Assembly) expresses concern over the sharp escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. In the course of a few days, the military clashes have turned into a large-scale war. The sides are actively using heavy military equipment. There are victims among not only soldiers, but also the civilian population. The escalation of the conflict is moving beyond the borders of the armed conflict zone, posing a threat to the South Caucasus. The concerns of the people living in the zone of shelling and bombardments are close to the hearts of and comprehensible for the people of Abkhazia. The Parliament of Abkhazia calls on immediately ceasing fire and launching the civilized negotiations process. The deputies of the Parliament of Abkhazia address the international community, heads of states and international organizations with the request to support the settlement of the growing conflict and prohibit innocent deaths from both sides. The Parliament of Abkhazia is ready to provide Sokhumi as a neutral platform for negotiations,” the statement of the deputies of the Abkhazian parliament reads.