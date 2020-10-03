News
News
Artsakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan's targeting of journalists is intended to drive them out of war zone
Artsakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan's targeting of journalists is intended to drive them out of war zone
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A vehicle transporting journalists was targeted Friday in Martakert by the adversary. At his press conference, Artak Beglaryan, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman), said that fortunately no one was injured in the attack, but there was material damage.

"This is in the logic of yesterday's incident. Yesterday the civilian population, including a group of journalists, was targeted in Martuni [town], as a result of which we had four casualties and 11 wounded [including Armenian and foreign reporters]; this targeting of journalists should receive a strong reaction. Of course, there was a certain reaction from the international community, but I think it is not enough. This is not only a matter of political and diplomatic field, but also a matter of legal nature, as this type of targeting is a war crime against the civilian population and journalists, and each crime must receive appropriate assessment and punishment," the Artsakh ombudsman emphasized.

Beglaryan expressed the hope that after Friday's incident there will be no more such cases and journalists will be able to freely cover the hostilities.

"I suspect that Azerbaijan's targeting of journalists is aimed also at driving journalists out of the war zone, so that international journalists, in particular, will not be able to objectively present the situation, including the war crimes which the Azerbaijani armed forces are committing against the civilian population," the Artsakh Human Rights Defender added.
