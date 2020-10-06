News
Tuesday
October 06
News
UN Secretary General appeals to world to help achieve ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the continuing escalation of violence in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, despite repeated appeals from the international community to immediately stop the fighting. Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, has noted about this in a statement.

“He [Guterres] is gravely concerned by reports of the extension of hostilities, including the targeting of populated areas. He reminds all sides of their obligations to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure under international humanitarian law.

The Secretary-General once again underlines that there is no military solution to the conflict and urges the sides to immediately cease all hostilities. He appeals to all relevant regional and international actors to actively exercise their influence to achieve an urgent end to the fighting and return to negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” the statement also reads. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
