Iran expresses concern over presence of terrorists and Turkey's involvement in Karabakh conflict
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The war between Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia, two neighboring countries of Iran, and the occurrence of some developments, including the entry of the Zionist regime, Turkey and Takfiri terrorist groups into this war and the occasional firing of bullets and mortars into Iranian territory in this battle are among the issues of concern that must be stopped as soon as possible, Mehr reported referring to the top adviser to the leader of the Islamic revolution for international affairs.

Referring to the conflicts between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Ali Akbar Velayati noted: "We respect the territorial integrity of all nations, which is one of the principles of the Charter of the United Nations. We, as a member of the United Nations, insist on this principle, especially since these two countries are our northern neighbors," he added.

"We are neighbors with Armenia and have a long common history in the neighborhood. We do not want neither Armenians nor Azeris to be killed; Both Muslims and Christians must be completely safe," he said. "We strongly believe that peace will be established in the interests of both countries."
