Karabakh President spokesperson: Сегодня․ру editor seriously wounded, two more wounded reporters
Karabakh President spokesperson: Сегодня․ру editor seriously wounded, two more wounded reporters
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Three media representatives, who were performing their professional duties, were wounded after the enemy struck the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi the second time. This is what Spokesperson of the President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Vahram Poghosyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am. “One of the media representatives is an Armenian, but we only have data regarding one reporter since the latter is at the hospital and is undergoing surgery.

The wounded reporter is editor of Сегодня․ру (Sevodnya.ru) Yuriy Katyonok, who received a serious injury in the lungs, is in critical condition and is currently undergoing surgery. As far as other wounded reporters are concerned, I was told that they are in relatively better condition, but we still don’t know which media outlets they represent,” Poghosyan reported.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
