Russia MFA: Russian reporters wounded in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone to be transported to Yerevan
Russia MFA: Russian reporters wounded in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone to be transported to Yerevan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova told TASS that the Russian reporters wounded in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone will be transported to Yerevan when it is possible and that one of the reporters is in critical condition.

“The Embassy of Russia in Yerevan is in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia in regard to the Russian reporters being wounded in the conflict zone. According to our information, one of them is in critical condition and is undergoing surgery. Two of them have moderate injuries and will undergo surgeries soon as well. The reporters will be transported to Yerevan when it is possible,” Zakharova said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
