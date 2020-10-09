Reporter Yuri Kotenok wounded from shelling of Shushi church is on ventilator

The Armenian Unified Information Center reports that reporter Yuri Kotenok , who was wounded after the shelling of the Holy Savior Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi, is on a ventilator.
“The three Russian reporters who were wounded after the shelling of the Holy Savior Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi have been transported to Yerevan. Two of them underwent surgery in Stepanakert. Yuri Kotenok is in critical but stable condition and is on a ventilator. As far as the other two Russian reporters are concerned, they were transported to Moscow after receiving necessary medical treatment,” the Armenian Unified Information Center reported on its Facebook page.