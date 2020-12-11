News
Ankara says EU leaders approaches are biased and illegal
Ankara says EU leaders approaches are biased and illegal
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Ankara said the EU approaches are biased and illegal.

EU leaders agreed to impose sanctions on Turkish citizens over Turkey's provocations off the coast of Greece and Cyprus, postponing any tougher moves until March.

The Turkish MFA said that the conference with all the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean is an opportunity to solve maritime issues in the region, adding that Ankara is ready to negotiate with Greece without any preconditions. Ankara also called on the EU to act in principle, strategically and wisely.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
