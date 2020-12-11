Ankara says EU leaders approaches are biased and illegal

Ankara said the EU approaches are biased and illegal.

EU leaders agreed to impose sanctions on Turkish citizens over Turkey's provocations off the coast of Greece and Cyprus, postponing any tougher moves until March.

The Turkish MFA said that the conference with all the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean is an opportunity to solve maritime issues in the region, adding that Ankara is ready to negotiate with Greece without any preconditions. Ankara also called on the EU to act in principle, strategically and wisely.