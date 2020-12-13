Mediaport: Armenia PM said it is necessary to improve relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan

Nikol Pashinyan presented the situation in Artsakh on December 12 and said that the Turks also participated in yesterday's enemy attack on the villages, Mediaport Telegram channel reported.
Pashinyan's remarks came at the meeting of the Security Council of Armenia.
The PM said that it is necessary to improve relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan, trying to find common ground. He declared that he was ready to create a commission of inquiry on the war, then began to make pathetic speeches, stating that he was ready to appear before the people's court, but he would not resign.