What is level of Armenia-EU relations?

The development and deepening of partnership relations between the Republic of Armenia and the European Union (EU) and its member states is one of the important priorities of the foreign policy of Armenia. The Armenian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on this, presenting a brief report on Armenia-EU relations. The report reads as follows:

The European Union is an important partner for the Republic of Armenia with its considerable support for the implementation of the reforms adopted by the Government of the Republic of Armenia, especially the judicial and police reforms, anti-corruption, human rights, energy, environmental and in a number of other areas.

Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement

The legal basis for Armenia-EU relations is the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed on November 27, 2017. About 80% of the provisions of the agreement entered into force in June, 2018: the agreement will fully enter into force after the completion of internal ratification procedures by the 27 EU member states. 25 EU member states have completed and informed the Secretariat of the Council of Europe and the Council of the European Union on the internal procedures for the ratification of the CEPA.

The Partnership Council is the supreme EU-Armenia statutory body envisaged by the CEPA, which meets once a year in Brussels. The delegation of the Republic of Armenia is headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, while the EU delegation is headed by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The first session of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council was held on June 21, 2018; the second was held on June 13, 2019.

Eastern Partnership

The Eastern Partnership as a multilateral format is an important platform for cooperation with the EU. For developing the EaP agenda, it is important for Armenia to initiate inclusive regional integration programs by the EU, maintain the integrity of the EaP, and demonstrate a differentiated approach to regional conflicts.

Prospects for launching the Visa Liberalization Dialogue between Armenia and EU

The issue of launching a dialogue on visa liberalization with the EU is one of the most important points on the Armenia-EU agenda, around which the Foreign Ministry of Armenia is conducting targeted work both with the relevant EU structures and particularly with the EU member states.

Parliamentary partnership

Parliamentary cooperation between Armenia and the EU is intensively developing and the Parliamentary Partnership Committee is the main bilateral format of it. The Euronest Parliamentary Assembly is the platform for parliamentary cooperation between the European Union and the Eastern Partnership countries.

EU support for the fight against the novel Coronavirus

In order to fight against the novel Coronavirus and overcome its consequences, the EU provided an assistance package amounting 92 million Euros, which implies both new financial means, and redirection of the existing ones.

EU Humanitarian assistance

On November 19, the European Council announced providing an additional € 3 million in humanitarian aid to those most affected by the "conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh". Earlier, on October 30, the EU announced a decision to provide an additional 400,000 euros in humanitarian assistance to address the most urgent needs of civilians affected by the "conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh". This assistance complemented the initial emergency humanitarian assistance of € 500,000 announced by the EU in early October for the civilian population affected by the conflict on both sides of the line of contact.