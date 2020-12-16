News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 17
USD
524.9
EUR
640.64
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
524.9
EUR
640.64
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia PM: Azerbaijan's operations are aimed at withdrawing Russian peacekeepers
Armenia PM: Azerbaijan's operations are aimed at withdrawing Russian peacekeepers
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The problem is that the operations in Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages are being carried out in the zone of responsibility of the peacekeepers. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with RFE/RL, touching upon the comment that the Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages of Hadrut region and Dizapayt Mountain of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are now under the dominance of Azerbaijan.

“After the operations began, the peacekeepers entered the territory, but unfortunately, the situation remained unstable. In essence, we view this as the Azerbaijani forces’ attempt to make provocations to devalue the existence of the peacekeepers. In any case, it is important to state that, at least as of yesterday, Azerbaijan hadn’t signed the document confirming the mandate of peacekeepers, and in this sense, we view all these operations in this context,” he said.

When told that the Prime Minister’s spokesperson had declared that the Russian Federation has to respond to the operations in the first place and asked if Armenia is no longer responsible, the Prime Minister said Armenia never evades responsibility, but the analysis of the situation shows that the country needs to solve the issue related to the operations through close cooperation with Russia and the peacekeepers.

Asked if the Azerbaijanis might tell the Russians to leave and continue the war with Armenia’s bad positions, Pashinyan said he envisions this goal and added that Azerbaijani is trying to devalue the presence of the peacekeepers.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Ambassador to Iran meets with Iranian Customs Administration head
During the meeting, the parties...
 ECHR confirms importance of interim measures for claims of Armenia and Azerbaijan
On 15 December 2020 the Court...
 Armenia FM: Putin and Lavrov made tremendous efforts to stop the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh
Asked how he would assess...
 Armenia defense minister meets with relatives of missing servicemen
Harutyunyan also touched upon...
 Artsakh Defense Army: Fates of 73 people in Khtsaberd-Hin Tagher direction remain unknown
Chief of the General Staff of...
 Politik.am: Armenia currently has 1,400 missing servicemen and unrecognizable bodies of 700 victims
At this moment, the authorities have...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos