Armenia PM: Azerbaijan's operations are aimed at withdrawing Russian peacekeepers

The problem is that the operations in Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages are being carried out in the zone of responsibility of the peacekeepers. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with RFE/RL, touching upon the comment that the Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages of Hadrut region and Dizapayt Mountain of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are now under the dominance of Azerbaijan.
“After the operations began, the peacekeepers entered the territory, but unfortunately, the situation remained unstable. In essence, we view this as the Azerbaijani forces’ attempt to make provocations to devalue the existence of the peacekeepers. In any case, it is important to state that, at least as of yesterday, Azerbaijan hadn’t signed the document confirming the mandate of peacekeepers, and in this sense, we view all these operations in this context,” he said.
When told that the Prime Minister’s spokesperson had declared that the Russian Federation has to respond to the operations in the first place and asked if Armenia is no longer responsible, the Prime Minister said Armenia never evades responsibility, but the analysis of the situation shows that the country needs to solve the issue related to the operations through close cooperation with Russia and the peacekeepers.
Asked if the Azerbaijanis might tell the Russians to leave and continue the war with Armenia’s bad positions, Pashinyan said he envisions this goal and added that Azerbaijani is trying to devalue the presence of the peacekeepers.