Friday
December 18
1in.am: Pashinyan sacrificed judicial reforms to take personal revenge on Kocharyan, says Judicial Council ex-member
1in.am: Pashinyan sacrificed judicial reforms to take personal revenge on Kocharyan, says Judicial Council ex-member
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his conceited team have failed not only the judicial reforms, but the state in general, from which fragments are left. Hayk Hovhannisyan, a former member of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) of Armenia, said this in a conversation with 1in.am.

"The enemy [Azerbaijan] is knocking on the gates of Syunik [Province], the strategic heights are being surrendered without a battle, whereas we continue to divide ourselves into the former and the present [authorities]. There is an endangered homeland for me, in which there are no present and former [authorities]; there are Armenians whose future is very uncertain...

The first staff of the SJC, headed by Dr., Professor Gagik Harutyunyan, laid the foundations for the independence of the [judicial] system [in Armenia]. Unfortunately, after Pashinyan's next populist demarche, most of the professionals left the Council, whereas the new staff chose not to go to open confrontation, 'slapping' Pashinyan at the right time for his inconsistent and contradictory behavior and insults.

We should not forget that judges sense the situation and the conjuncture in the most subtle way, they are connected with the society and state power through thousands of invisible ‘threads;’ that is why I suggested replacing Pashinyan's approach of ‘surgical’ method to solving problems in the judiciary with the ‘microsurgical’ method.

Anyway, everywhere, as well as in issues related to the judicial power [in Armenia], Pashinyan appeared as an incompetent liar who was simply exacting political revenge upon [ex-President] Robert Kocharyan. Pashinyan sacrificed judicial reforms to take personal revenge on Kocharyan.

As life has shown, he failed in both cases, but, of course, he succeeded brilliantly in the failure of judicial reforms," Hovhannisyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
