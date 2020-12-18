Azerbaijan to close land border with Russia due to coronavirus

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Russia reports that Azerbaijan will close the land border with Russia until March 2021 due to the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in both countries.
“Due to the sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Russia and Azerbaijan and the strict lockdown declared in Azerbaijan, the land border between the Russian Federation (border of the Republic of Dagestan) and the Republic of Azerbaijan will be closed until March 1, 2021,” the embassy reported.
The embassy has also advised citizens of Azerbaijan to not depart for Dagestan in order to move to the homeland, taking into consideration the winter season, the unfavorable climate and the absence of infrastructures and living conditions.