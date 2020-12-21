News
Goris town mayor detained within framework of Armenia Police criminal case
Goris town mayor detained within framework of Armenia Police criminal case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The mayor of Goris town, Arush Arushanyan, was detained within the framework of a criminal case opened by the Police of Armenia; this was reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am by the Police press service.

They added that this criminal case was transferred to the Investigative Committee.

But the police did not say under which specific Criminal Code article this criminal case was launched.

According to the police, Arushanyan is currently at the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

And they informed Armenian News-NEWS.am from the Investigative Committee that they have not received this criminal case yet, and therefore they cannot provide details on which Criminal Code article this criminal case was launched and on Arushanyan's status of detention.

His lawyer told us that he also was not aware of under which Criminal Code article his client was detained.

To note, Arush Arushanyan's name has been circulating in a number of criminal cases, within the framework of which searches were carried out in his house.

And Arushanyan had announced Sunday that they will be at the gates of Goris Monday morning and will not allow Prime Nikol Pashinyan to enter Syunik Province.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
