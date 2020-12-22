Civil disobedience acts, strikes to continue and rally to be held in Armenia tomorrow

The rally that began at 12:00 today with the demand for Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation at Republic Square is over, but some of the participants will spend the night here.
“We won’t leave Republic Square until Pashinyan resigns,” member of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party, coordinator of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement Ishkhan Saghatelyan said.
The acts of civil disobedience, workers’ and student strikes will continue across the country tomorrow, and the opposition will hold a big rally at Republic Square at 4 p.m.
Saghatelyan stated that Nikol Pashinyan and the ruling My Step faction of the National Assembly need to understand that the opposition’s demands haven’t been fulfilled and that they will be held fully responsible.