News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 24
USD
522.21
EUR
636.78
RUB
6.93
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.21
EUR
636.78
RUB
6.93
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
702 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
702 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday morning, 702 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 156,142 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 23 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 2,714 cases.

Three more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 663 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 1,128, the total respective number so far is 136,766, and the number of people currently being treated is 15,999—which is a drop by 452 in one day.

And 2,743 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 575,910 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM: Our country was much better prepared for 2nd wave of coronavirus
During the first wave, there was a lot of criticism, most of which was politicized…
 Canada approves coronavirus vaccine of Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna
It had secured a respective contract with Pfizer-BioNTech, too…
 EU disburses additional EUR 24 million in grants to support Armenia’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic
As part of the European Union’s...
 838 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 20 more coronavirus patients have died, but two of them—from some other illnesses…
 Coronavirus reaches Antarctica
Antarctica is no longer the only...
 WHO urges countries to report new COVID-19 strain
WHO encourages all countries to increase the sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 viruses...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos