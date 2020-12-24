News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 24
USD
522.48
EUR
636.96
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.48
EUR
636.96
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armen Sarkissian receives representatives of opposition parties
Armen Sarkissian receives representatives of opposition parties
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today received leader of the Democratic Party of Armenia Aram Sargsyan and Vice-President of Heritage Party Gagik Margaryan.

The leaders of the political parties expressed their concern about the situation in the country and on the borders and underscored the urgency of the solution to the crisis. They informed that their political parties support the President’s recommendation to form a transitional government of national accord and hold snap parliamentary elections and proposed to organize a broader meeting in order to consider the paths to getting out of the situation.

Touching upon the concerns, President Sarkissian emphasized the importance of solving the situation by law and constitutionally. As far as the proposal for a broader meeting is concerned, Sarkissian stated that he supports discussions in any format and added that he will make every effort to bring all the parties around one table.

Afterwards, Sarkissian also received members of the Democratic Alternative Party led by Suren Surenyants.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia President appoints new head of State Protection Service
By the decree of President of Armenia...
 Newspaper: Armenia authorities to maintain martial law until at least February
They have made a political decision…
 Bright Armenia Party leader: It is necessary to engage Diaspora in solution of national issues
Without it, it is impossible to overcome the challenges facing the country…
 Opposition party leader: President should represent Armenia in international arena
According to the politician, the Prime Minister...
 Prosperous Armenia faction MP: Ruling bloc will thwart parliament council sitting
But this will not stop us…
 Armenia PM: The talk about future is one of most important issues today
The public-political discourse [in Armenia] shall be moved to this very dimension…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos