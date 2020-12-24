Armen Sarkissian receives representatives of opposition parties

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today received leader of the Democratic Party of Armenia Aram Sargsyan and Vice-President of Heritage Party Gagik Margaryan.

The leaders of the political parties expressed their concern about the situation in the country and on the borders and underscored the urgency of the solution to the crisis. They informed that their political parties support the President’s recommendation to form a transitional government of national accord and hold snap parliamentary elections and proposed to organize a broader meeting in order to consider the paths to getting out of the situation.

Touching upon the concerns, President Sarkissian emphasized the importance of solving the situation by law and constitutionally. As far as the proposal for a broader meeting is concerned, Sarkissian stated that he supports discussions in any format and added that he will make every effort to bring all the parties around one table.

Afterwards, Sarkissian also received members of the Democratic Alternative Party led by Suren Surenyants.