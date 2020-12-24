News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 24
USD
522.48
EUR
636.96
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.48
EUR
636.96
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
130 lecturers, employees of Armenia's languages and social sciences university demand PM's resignation
130 lecturers, employees of Armenia's languages and social sciences university demand PM's resignation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

A number of lecturers and staff of the Yerevan Brusov State University of Languages and Social Sciences has issued a statement joining the demand for PM Nikol Pashinyan's resignation. 

The statement has been signed by 130 lecturers and employees.

According to 130 lecturers and employees, as a result of the statement signed on November 9, 2012, the current government is unable to overcome the unprecedented challenges.

"We, the representatives of the higher education institution, are responsible for educating the patriotic generation and we can not be indifferent to the political situation and the moral atmosphere in the country," the statement added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Parents carrying out act of civil disobedience in Yerevan (LIVE)
Galstyan said he and the other...
 Armenian citizen detained after making public call for military coup
By the assignment of the...
 Why additional police forces were sent to Armenia’s Syunik on day of PM Pashinyan's visit?
The deputy chief of police commented on the matter…
 Demonstrators throw eggs at building of Armenian government during protest
The opposition had announced Wednesday...
 Armenian opposition's protest ends, sitting strike continues
Later, citizens marched to...
 Those demanding Armenia premier Pashinyan’s resignation reach Prosecutor General's Office
"Have you seen a country where citizens ask the prosecutor general that the latter fulfill his duties instead of serving [PM] Nikol?," ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party member Gegham Manukyan asked…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos