Russian MP assesses possibility of Armenia becoming part of Russia

During a discussion hosted by the Union of Armenians of Russia today, First Deputy Chairman of the Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots of the Russian State Duma Konstantin Zatulin assessed the possibility of Armenia becoming a part of Russia and said it has to be an act of expression of will of the citizens of Armenia.

“Yes, someone might positively assess such development of events, but this may become a ‘winning card’ for the adversary and for those who will say ‘they took advantage of our weakness and deprived us of independence’,” he said.

The deputy clarified that one can notice that there is not much trust and mutual understanding between the Russian and Armenian authorities.

“If the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia (Armen Grigoryan-ed.) is a person who used to make calls for the withdrawal of the Russian military base from Armenia, how can he discuss certain issues with Patrushev,” Zatulin asked.