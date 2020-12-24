News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 25
USD
522.48
EUR
636.96
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.48
EUR
636.96
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Russian MP assesses possibility of Armenia becoming part of Russia
Russian MP assesses possibility of Armenia becoming part of Russia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

During a discussion hosted by the Union of Armenians of Russia today, First Deputy Chairman of the Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots of the Russian State Duma Konstantin Zatulin assessed the possibility of Armenia becoming a part of Russia and said it has to be an act of expression of will of the citizens of Armenia.

“Yes, someone might positively assess such development of events, but this may become a ‘winning card’ for the adversary and for those who will say ‘they took advantage of our weakness and deprived us of independence’,” he said.

The deputy clarified that one can notice that there is not much trust and mutual understanding between the Russian and Armenian authorities.

“If the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia (Armen Grigoryan-ed.) is a person who used to make calls for the withdrawal of the Russian military base from Armenia, how can he discuss certain issues with Patrushev,” Zatulin asked.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Residents of certain communities of Karabakh won't benefit from lump-sum financial assistance program
The Ministry of Territorial Administration and...
 Armenian PM, President discuss current situation in Armenia and security of borderline communities
The interlocutors discussed issues related to...
 Aliyev says resolutions supporting Artsakh mean nothing to Azerbaijan
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has...
 Zatulin: "Package plan' most acceptable option for settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
“It seems to me that this is the...
 Nikol Pashinyan meets with volunteer soldiers of Artsakh war
Pashinyan expressed gratitude to...
 Chamber of Deputies of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg adopts motion condemning actions against Artsakh
Ambassador of Armenia to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan reports...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos