Israel approves introduction of total quarantine from December 27 to January 9

The government of Israel approved during a telephone voting on Friday the introduction of the third total quarantine since the beginning of 2020. The quarantine will last two weeks from December 27, 2020, to January 9, 2021, to prevent the further spread of the new COVID-19, the press service of Israel's health ministry reported.
It is banned for people to remain within 1 km (0.6 miles) of their residences, except for vaccination cases, receiving medical or social assistance, participating in demonstrations or legal proceedings, jogging.
It is prohibited to leave the place of residence on the purpose of meeting another person; all selling points and public places should be closed, with the exception of shops selling basic necessities, food, and hygiene products, TASS reports referring to the statement.