Japan announces termination of issuing new entry visas to citizens of all countries of world
Japan announces termination of issuing new entry visas to citizens of all countries of world
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga officially announced on Monday that his government has stopped issuing new entry visas to citizens of all countries of the world amid the emergence of a new more aggressive strain of coronavirus, TASS reported.

The PM recalled that the new strain is more infectious. 

In Japan, a de facto ban on entry and issuance of new visas for citizens of all countries and regions of the world came into force on Monday in connection with the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus. Such measures will be in effect at least until the end of January next year. Only Japanese citizens and foreigners who permanently reside here and have long-term visas will be able to enter the country. If they return from countries where the new coronavirus has been detected, they will need to have a document confirming that they have tested negative for COVID-19 at the border crossing within 72 hours of arrival. They will have to pass one more test at the airport of arrival.

As of Sunday, 222,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported. Almost 3.3 thousand patients died, and nearly 660 people are in critical condition in intensive care units.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
