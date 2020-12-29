News
Opposition protest march kicking off in Yerevan
Opposition protest march kicking off in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


An opposition protest march demanding the resignation of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is getting underway in the capital Yerevan.

To note, on Monday morning many citizens had formed a "wall of shame" in front of the entrances of the National Assembly (NA) building, and they were giving a "special treatment" to the ruling My Step bloc MPs entering the building

Also during Monday’s protest outside the NA building, a fight occurred between these demonstrators and My Step MP Sisak Gabrielyan, the latter had punched one of the picketers, and cursing was heard from both sides.
