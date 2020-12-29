Opposition protest march kicking off in Yerevan

An opposition protest march demanding the resignation of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is getting underway in the capital Yerevan.
To note, on Monday morning many citizens had formed a "wall of shame" in front of the entrances of the National Assembly (NA) building, and they were giving a "special treatment" to the ruling My Step bloc MPs entering the building
Also during Monday’s protest outside the NA building, a fight occurred between these demonstrators and My Step MP Sisak Gabrielyan, the latter had punched one of the picketers, and cursing was heard from both sides.