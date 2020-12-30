News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 30
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Processes in Syunik Province might make it hard for Iran and Armenia to implement joint projects
Processes in Syunik Province might make it hard for Iran and Armenia to implement joint projects
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics, Analytics

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Director of the Institute of Oriental Studies at the Russian-Armenian University, Professor Garnik Asatryan said Iran is very concerned about the changes of the borders of Syunik Province of Armenia, and this also concerns the corridor that is supposed to connect Nakhchivan to Azerbaijan.

According to him, Iran is concerned because Azerbajianis are currently traveling from Nakhchivan to Azerbaijan through the territory of Iran, and the Islamic Republic of Iran might not play the role of a transit country in case of a corridor passing through Syunik Province.

“As far as the relations with Yerevan are concerned, there won’t be fundamental changes, even though the Iranian authorities are taking precaution with Armenia’s incumbent authorities. However, there is another problem. Since a part of the road in southern Armenia is being transferred to Azerbaijan, there might be hardships with regard to the implementation of Armenian-Iranian projects, including the construction of the third Armenia-Iran electric communication line, the operation of the free economic zone, etc. Armenia needs to build a new road, but this will require additional funds and more time,” the Iranologist stated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Aznavour Foundation provides details on humanitarian aid sent to Armenia from France
Thanks to 20 collection points deployed in France and Switzerland, 11 distribution chains throughout Armenian territory and Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), 12,000 refugees were provided with basic necessities…
 Russian PM to Armen Sarkissian: Russia intends to cooperate actively for post-crisis recovery in Nagorno-Karabakh
The Prime Minister of Russia wished the...
 Artsakh Defense Army: Work underway to find out identities of people depicted in Azerbaijan footage
The actions and statements of the Azerbaijani side are aimed at concealing another war crime…
 Russian peacekeepers say ceasefire violations have not been recorded in Nagorno-Karabakh
“The situation in the peacekeeping operations zone...
 Opposition Bright Armenia Party leader meets with mayor of Meghri
Marukyan posted the following on his...
 Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan national security chiefs meet in Moscow
On the initiative of the director of the Russian Federal Security Service…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos