Processes in Syunik Province might make it hard for Iran and Armenia to implement joint projects

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Director of the Institute of Oriental Studies at the Russian-Armenian University, Professor Garnik Asatryan said Iran is very concerned about the changes of the borders of Syunik Province of Armenia, and this also concerns the corridor that is supposed to connect Nakhchivan to Azerbaijan.
According to him, Iran is concerned because Azerbajianis are currently traveling from Nakhchivan to Azerbaijan through the territory of Iran, and the Islamic Republic of Iran might not play the role of a transit country in case of a corridor passing through Syunik Province.
“As far as the relations with Yerevan are concerned, there won’t be fundamental changes, even though the Iranian authorities are taking precaution with Armenia’s incumbent authorities. However, there is another problem. Since a part of the road in southern Armenia is being transferred to Azerbaijan, there might be hardships with regard to the implementation of Armenian-Iranian projects, including the construction of the third Armenia-Iran electric communication line, the operation of the free economic zone, etc. Armenia needs to build a new road, but this will require additional funds and more time,” the Iranologist stated.