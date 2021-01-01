News
Tert.am: 33-year-old Armenian man killed in Akhalkalak on New Year's Eve
Tert.am: 33-year-old Armenian man killed in Akhalkalak on New Year's Eve
Region:Georgia
Theme: Incidents

A murder took place in Akhalkalak on New Year’s Eve.

Resident of Akhalkalak A. Karapetyan told Tert.am newspaper that shootings take place after a dispute.

“A 33-year-old man from the neighboring Satkha village was wounded and transferred to the hospital, but doctors failed to save his life,” Karapetyan said.

Asked what the reason for the murder was or if there is a suspect, Karapetyan said as far as he knows, police are currently in the village, and he and the other residents are waiting for official information.
