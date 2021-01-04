Russia emergency ministry specialists to carry out demining in Karabakh’s Aghdam region

A Russian cargo plane with rescuers on board on Monday flew to Azerbaijan for demining in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], TASS reported, citing the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES).
"Within the framework of the humanitarian mission, the [MES] specialists will work in the Aghdam region [which is now under the control of Azerbaijan]," the Ministry added.
To note, on November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.