News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 04
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Russia emergency ministry specialists to carry out demining in Karabakh’s Aghdam region
Russia emergency ministry specialists to carry out demining in Karabakh’s Aghdam region
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

A Russian cargo plane with rescuers on board on Monday flew to Azerbaijan for demining in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], TASS reported, citing the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES).

"Within the framework of the humanitarian mission, the [MES] specialists  will work in the Aghdam region [which is now under the control of Azerbaijan]," the Ministry added.

To note, on November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM writes article about origin of recent Artsakh war
“Such a conversation about the recent and not-so-recent past is important to start a full-fledged conversation about the future,” Pashinyan concluded…
 Criminal case on Russia military helicopter shot down by Azerbaijan is re-qualified under more severe article
It was shot down in Armenia’s airspace…
 Armenia ex-PM: We received news that Azerbaijanis are saying, "Get out of Tigranashen!"
After giving Tigranashen [village], we can no longer go to Syunik [Province]…
 Armenia Investigative Committee ex-official: I am far from idea that PM Pashinyan signed only that statement
There are other agreements in the footnote…
 Ex-ambassador: After Moscow meeting Armenia National Security Survive director is sent to Baku in strict secrecy
He has a task to…
 Armenia village head: Crossing streets in Shurnukh will become problem as of tomorrow
If suddenly even an animal crosses, people should not go after it…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos