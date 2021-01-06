News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 06
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
EU issues conclusion on safety and efficacy of Noubar Afeyan's COVID-19 vaccine
EU issues conclusion on safety and efficacy of Noubar Afeyan's COVID-19 vaccine
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The European Union issued a conclusion on the safety and efficacy of Noubar Afeyan's Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the European Medicines Agency has concluded that the Moderna vaccine is safe and effective.

"Now we are working at full speed to approve it & make it available in the EU," she added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Argentina investigating spoilage of Russian COVID-19 vaccine 400 doses
Russia is the first country in the world to register a COVID-19 vaccine...
 EU member states FMs urge to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Eastern Partnership countries by spring
According to the letter of the EU member states' FMs...
 Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan in self-isolation
Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan's press secretary, Mane Gevorgyan, commented...
 309 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia
During the day, 12 people died...
 Boris Johnson cancels visit to India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Boris Johnson and Iranian PM Narendra Modi...
 UK government offers £ 4.6bn bailout package to companies
Most businesses are expected to adapt to telecommuting...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos