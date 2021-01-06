EU issues conclusion on safety and efficacy of Noubar Afeyan's COVID-19 vaccine

The European Union issued a conclusion on the safety and efficacy of Noubar Afeyan's Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the European Medicines Agency has concluded that the Moderna vaccine is safe and effective.
"Now we are working at full speed to approve it & make it available in the EU," she added.
