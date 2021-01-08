News
Friday
January 08
Cavusoglu: Turkey can finally normalize ties with Armenia
Cavusoglu: Turkey can finally normalize ties with Armenia
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu has announced about the normalization of ties with Armenia.

According to the Turkish Hurriyet, Cavusoglu touched upon the Russia-brokered agreement signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan and stressed that Turkey hopes Armenia doesn’t violate the ceasefire.

Cavusoglu stated that Turkey can finally normalize its ties with Armenia as a result of the agreement and that Armenia and the people of Armenia will only benefit from the normalization of ties.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
